Police arrest suspect in sexual assault and robbery at adult entertainment business

A man suspected of robbing a northeast Portland business and sexually assaulting an employee was arrested overnight.

James Ringang Ellis, 31, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail early Friday morning.

Police suspect Ellis of robbing Pussycats, and adult entertainment business located at 3414 Northeast 82nd Avenue just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses saw Ellis was armed with a gun, and that he sexually assaulted an employee of the business before leaving.

Ellis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, and first-degree sodomy and sex abuse. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

