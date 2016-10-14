Man who stabbed customer during credit union robbery gets 18 years in prison

Surveillance image of iQ Credit Union robbery in May 2015. (KPTV file image)

A man who stabbed a customer during a credit union robbery in Vancouver was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

Timar Degraffe was convicted of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon in September.

He was arrested in May 2015.

Degraffe robbed the iQ Credit Union on the 7000 block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. He stabbed a customer in the stomach as the robbery unfolded.

Degraffe managed to escape, but he was arrested the following day by Vancouver police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Degraffe has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for theft, criminal impersonation, domestic violence assault, harassment and violating a protection order.

Degraffe was also charged with second-degree attempted robbery in connection with the stabbing, but the jury was hung on that charge.

Degraffe was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison Friday.

