Two men sentenced to prison for crash that killed woman in SE Portland

Two men were sentenced to nearly four years in prison each for their involvement in a crash that killed a woman in southeast Portland last December.

Jose Lara and Oswaldo Reyes pleaded guilty in court Friday to charges of criminally negligent homicide.

They were arrested following a crash at Southeast 160th Avenue and Stark Street the morning of Dec. 4, 2015.

Investigators said they were speeding eastbound on Stark Street when they each hit a car driven by 65-year-old Linda Johnston.

Johnston was turning west from 160th Avenue when she was hit by Lara's car first and then by a car driven by Reyes.

Lara was 18 years old at the time and Reyes was 27.

The suspects initially faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, but they reached a plea agreement on criminally negligent homicide charges.

They were each sentenced to three years and nine months in prison Friday.

