Don’t Shoot Portland protesters take to the streets after asking Hales to resign

After a tumultuous week that saw protesters camp outside City Hall to unsuccessfully block a vote on a new police contract followed by tense clashes between demonstrators and police after the vote, Don’t Shoot Portland took to the streets again Friday afternoon.

Gregory McKelvey, a prominent member of the group, issued an open letter to Mayor Charlie Hales Thursday asking for Hales’ immediate resignation and stating that groups would be protesting against him until he did so.

After meeting Friday afternoon to create signs and share information on what to do in case of arrest or exposure to pepper spray, a group of 40 to 50 protesters began marching.

Folks with Don't Shoot PDX are rallying right now. Then they plan to march. Where they are headed is still an unknown. pic.twitter.com/smqLnEdPrb — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

Protesters are on the move. We're headed to 17th and Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qSezNBTExY — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

Headed down McLoughlin right now. pic.twitter.com/tLvstOPYZf — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

At times, the protesters were blocking drivers on McLoughlin Boulevard.

Drivers on McLoughlin are not happy. pic.twitter.com/iwkHEnlfIL — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

The protesters then entered a more residential area around 20th Avenue and Insley Street, chanting “Whose streets, our streets.”

Protesters now chanting "whose streets, our streets." pic.twitter.com/4K7kQTmOLr — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

Marchers chanting they want justice. pic.twitter.com/EzBIZ59YAg — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

Saying they are marching in the residential streets to get their message to the people regarding ok of police contract. pic.twitter.com/v66Ba2rHSA — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 14, 2016

Just crossed over the Bybee bridge into the Eastmoreland neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/cZOtS5KDKt — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 15, 2016

Organizers wrote on a Facebook page for the protest that they planned to stay through the night, telling people to bring tents, blankets, food and water.

Protesters have stopped at Mayor Charlie Hales' house. They're setting up tents to protest the police contract. pic.twitter.com/qdjdwcw4uq — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 15, 2016

