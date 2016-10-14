Don’t Shoot Portland protesters take to the streets after asking - KPTV - FOX 12

Don’t Shoot Portland protesters take to the streets after asking Hales to resign

Reporter Johnathan Hendricks
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

After a tumultuous week that saw protesters camp outside City Hall to unsuccessfully block a vote on a new police contract followed by tense clashes between demonstrators and police after the vote, Don’t Shoot Portland took to the streets again Friday afternoon.

Gregory McKelvey, a prominent member of the group, issued an open letter to Mayor Charlie Hales Thursday asking for Hales’ immediate resignation and stating that groups would be protesting against him until he did so.

After meeting Friday afternoon to create signs and share information on what to do in case of arrest or exposure to pepper spray, a group of 40 to 50 protesters began marching.

At times, the protesters were blocking drivers on McLoughlin Boulevard.

The protesters then entered a more residential area around 20th Avenue and Insley Street, chanting “Whose streets, our streets.”

Organizers wrote on a Facebook page for the protest that they planned to stay through the night, telling people to bring tents, blankets, food and water.

