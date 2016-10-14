Gresham man sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting, killing wife

A Gresham man who shot and killed his wife was sentenced to 17 years in prison with parole possible after 10 years.

Gerardo Gomez Ventura, 46, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter Friday.

He was arrested in June 2015 after police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Southeast 205th Drive.

Ventura's 43-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and children were inside the home.

Detectives released very few details about the investigation.

Ventura was initially charged with murder, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Friday.

