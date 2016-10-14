Manzanita residents, business owners trying to clean up before severe weather returns

Residents of Manzanita worked to board up windows in homes and businesses that were damaged during a tornado Friday ahead of more storms forecast for Saturday. (KPTV)

There was a lot of work being done in the heart of Manzanita Friday night to clean up from the tornado that swept through earlier in the morning.

The clock was ticking, though, because another storm, the one people were really gearing up for, is forecast to hit Saturday.

Before the second wave of severe weather arrives, crews were doing everything they could to address the damage done Friday.

The tornado peeled the roofs off of some homes and businesses, leaving them completely exposed to the rain, while many other houses also sustained roof damage after trees came crashing down.

Another issue facing residents in Manzanita was the debris on the ground, which included everything from tree limbs to shingles and even shards of glass from shattered windows.

Strong winds expected Saturday added a huge time challenge, pushing crews working Friday afternoon to board up what they could.

"It took the brunt of it today, I'm really contemplating on do I want to stay the night and go through it again? Go through this? Or come back again maybe Sunday morning," Manzanita homeowner William Nelson said.

Many residents said they are gathering things like candles and batteries ahead of the next round of storms, with some planning to get out of town and head inland while others say they'll stick around to ride it out, whatever may come.

Like most of the residents of Manzanita, many of the businesses were also without power Friday.

Many of them closed for business, though the town's main grocery store was able to stay open by running on a generator.

Manzanita Fresh Foods was still serving customers, and people were able to buy some supplies to help ride out the power outage.

The store was able to power two check stands and some emergency lighting while encouraging customers to go home with a free gallon or two of ice cream, which is the first thing to go bad without refrigeration.

Fresh Foods founder Jim Welsh said he's working on bringing in a refrigerated truck to preserve his inventory, not knowing how long he'll be without power.

“With as much damage to the power poles, transformers, lines, I'm not really hopeful for anything before a day or two,” he said.

Manzanita's restaurants and bakeries are in the same situation. One baker wasn't able to open her shop Friday, so she brought all her fresh bread to the fire department for firefighters to make sandwiches.

Everyone here, business owners and residents alike, is hoping power can be restored quickly

