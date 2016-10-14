Heavy rain leads to flooding throughout Portland, traffic and Tr - KPTV - FOX 12

Heavy rain leads to flooding throughout Portland, traffic and TriMet delayed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Heavy rains Friday evening have led to flooded streets, TriMet delays and stranded drivers around Portland.

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 near Grand were covered near with water, stranding one vehicle and delaying traffic.

Portland police were reporting multiple locations of cars stalling in high water around the city.

TriMet reported that MAX trains were experiencing delays in Portland City Center because of the high water.

The Portland Streetcar also suspended service Friday night due to flooding.

FOX 12 was near 27th Avenue and Rex Street where a driver was also stuck in rising water.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation was still offering sand and sandbags for residents to prepare for flooding but advised people to bring a shovel to fill the bags.

PBOT also advised drivers and go slowly and not drive through standing water or around any area barricaded off due to flooding.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

