Heavy rain leads to flooding throughout Portland, traffic and TriMet delayed

Heavy rains Friday evening have led to flooded streets, TriMet delays and stranded drivers around Portland.

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 near Grand were covered near with water, stranding one vehicle and delaying traffic.

Portland police were reporting multiple locations of cars stalling in high water around the city.

Heavy flooding at SW Harbor Dr/Montgomery, multiple cars stalled. Avoid high water and go slow! pic.twitter.com/vBTDnA2nNv — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) October 15, 2016

TriMet reported that MAX trains were experiencing delays in Portland City Center because of the high water.

MAX trains are experiencing delays due to heavy rain and high water in Portland City Center. — TriMet (@trimet) October 15, 2016

The Portland Streetcar also suspended service Friday night due to flooding.

RIDER ALERT - ?All Streetcar service is suspended due to flooding. Riders should plan on taking alternate modes. — Portland Streetcar (@PDXStreetcar) October 15, 2016

FOX 12 was near 27th Avenue and Rex Street where a driver was also stuck in rising water.

Car stuck at 27th and Rex - water is about a foot deep. pic.twitter.com/fGHc3TNvte — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 15, 2016

The Portland Bureau of Transportation was still offering sand and sandbags for residents to prepare for flooding but advised people to bring a shovel to fill the bags.

We have 3 sites stocked w/sand & sandbags to protect property from flood damage. Bring a shovel: https://t.co/wBFaIgIF4k #pdxtst #pdxtraffic — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) October 15, 2016

PBOT also advised drivers and go slowly and not drive through standing water or around any area barricaded off due to flooding.

