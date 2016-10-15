‘Wild Feminist’ post from Centennial HS goes viral

A week after comments made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went public, a photo of Centennial High School students is sending the message that the language Trump used is not “locker room banter.”

The Washington Post first released the recording, taken from footage shot during a piece from “Access Hollywood” in 2005, last Friday, and many supporters of Trump have framed to language as the type of talk that would occur between men in a locker room.

Opponents have quickly dismissed that notion, though, with both Democrats and Republicans calling the comments “disgusting,” “repulsive” and amounting to “sexual assault.”

A group of Centennial students would seem to agree with those statements, posing in a locker room at the school while wearing shirts reading “Wild Feminist.”

The post has seen strong support from the community, being shared more than 5,500 times in less than two days.

Commenters on the post are commending the teens, writing “Way to take a bold stand in this National conversation,” “Good to know my daughter gets to be educated in a safe space,” “Thank you for stepping up and taking a stand against the pervasive misogyny and self doubt young people are force fed” and “Good job raising decent young men who will influence the world in a positive manner.”

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.