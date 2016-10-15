Witness to deadly hit and run heart-broken over victim's death

A deadly crash near Southeast Division and 139th Avenue Thursday sent Wendla Andrews and her son out of their home to help.

Andrews said she saw the driver pinned inside the car and prayed for the driver.

“They’re coming, hold on, hold on honey,” Andrews recalled saying.

Friday evening Andrews and her children were by the crash site reflecting on what happened.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, two cars were involved in the crash and the occupants in one car ran away from the scene.

Medical crews reached the driver in the other car and transported her to the hospital, but she later died there from her injuries.

“You can relate. I have children and it could’ve been me,” Andrews said. “Someone was waiting on her. That's someone mother, that's someone daughter…that's somebody's something.”

Andrews adds she reminds her children to live each day like it is the last.

The three occupants of the other vehicle who left the scene were described as African American men. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

