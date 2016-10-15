Investors anxious as Oregonians again vote on marijuana

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

AURORA, Ore. (AP) - Eighteen years after Oregon legalized marijuana for medical use and two years after voters decided to allow the use of recreational pot, many Oregonians will think they are experiencing deja vu when they see the issue on their ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Oregon voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2014, but Measure 91 gave counties and towns the opportunity to opt out and ban pot businesses. About 100 towns and counties did so. Now, residents of about 50 of them will be voting on the issue again.

A lot of money is riding on the outcomes. Some cannabis entrepreneurs invested vast sums in the business, only to see local jurisdictions then outlaw pot commerce.

Other states across America are also grappling with the issue of how to deal with the emerging marijuana business.

