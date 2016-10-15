Police identify driver killed in hit-and-run crash in SE Portland

A 34-year-old Portland woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Southeast Division Street in Portland Thursday night.

Police officers responded to Division and 139th Avenue just after 9 p.m. and found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash.

The occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene and the driver of the other car, identified Saturday as Robin Marie Parks, died at the scene.

Police were searching for three men who were in the other vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said hit-and-run investigators were still working Saturday to identify the men.

Anyone with information should call Officer Phil Maynard at 503-793-3809 or email phillip.maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

