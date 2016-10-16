Storm watchers flock to Oregon coast to take in October storm

Storm watchers flocked to the Oregon coast Saturday morning hoping to soak in a early October storm.

Winds started to pick up around noon along the Central Oregon and it didn’t take too long for gusts to peak.

In Garibaldi, gusts topped out in the 70’s. The Tillamook bar was closed as a precaution. And hurricane force wind warning flags were hoisted up and down the coast.

“We get one flag like that, one red one with a black spot, but this is serious,” Ken Hooley of Garibaldi said.

Further south in Pacific City logs were rolling in the high surf.

“The wind was blowing so we hurried up and made coffee and got breakfast done and came to enjoy the storm,” Beverly Lundy said.

In Oceanside it was the sea foam that caught people’s attention.

“It’s the winds we expected but it was the sea foam, I wasn’t quite prepared for that but it is actually beautiful,” Adella Rios said.

People in Garibaldi say it will likely be a few days before the fishing fleet heads back out as they wait for seas to calm now.