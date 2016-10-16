Man, two children injured in Battle Ground crash

A crash in Battle Ground injured a man and two children Saturday evening.

Clark County Deputies say the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Northeast 224th Street and 112th Avenue.

Deputies found the car with heavy front end damage in a field. Inside the car, the adult male driver was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Bystanders told deputies the two children, ages 7 and 10, were able to get out of the car.

No word on the extent of their injuries, or the cause of the crash.

