Man, two children injured in Battle Ground crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Man, two children injured in Battle Ground crash

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) -

A crash in Battle Ground injured a man and two children Saturday evening.

Clark County Deputies say the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Northeast 224th Street and 112th Avenue.

Deputies found the car with heavy front end damage in a field. Inside the car, the adult male driver was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Bystanders told deputies the two children, ages 7 and 10, were able to get out of the car.

No word on the extent of their injuries, or the cause of the crash. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

