Deputies: Man arrested for robbery, assault in Woodland - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man arrested for robbery, assault in Woodland

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) -

A man was arrested in Woodland for robbery and assault early Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark County Deputies responded to the report of a disturbance with a weapon on Northwest Hayes Road just before 3 a.m.

Deputies say the homeowner armed himself with a shotgun, and went outside to look for a suspicious man.

When the homeowner saw the suspicious man, he took the shotgun from the homeowner and hit him in the face and head several times.

Deputies say the suspect left the home firing rounds into the air.

The suspect then went to another house on Northwest Hayes Road.

SWAT officers and deputies surrounded that home, and arrested 39-year-old Timothy Surrena without incident.

“This is exactly what we were worried about,” neighbor Sherri Back said. “I don’t want people to come to our house to try to break in.”

Surrena is now in custody for first degree assault, robbery, and theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.