Deputies: Man arrested for robbery, assault in Woodland

A man was arrested in Woodland for robbery and assault early Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark County Deputies responded to the report of a disturbance with a weapon on Northwest Hayes Road just before 3 a.m.

Deputies say the homeowner armed himself with a shotgun, and went outside to look for a suspicious man.

When the homeowner saw the suspicious man, he took the shotgun from the homeowner and hit him in the face and head several times.

Deputies say the suspect left the home firing rounds into the air.

The suspect then went to another house on Northwest Hayes Road.

SWAT officers and deputies surrounded that home, and arrested 39-year-old Timothy Surrena without incident.

“This is exactly what we were worried about,” neighbor Sherri Back said. “I don’t want people to come to our house to try to break in.”

Surrena is now in custody for first degree assault, robbery, and theft of a firearm.

