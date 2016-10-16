Crews respond to motorhome fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to motorhome fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a motorhome fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews said when they arrived at Southeast Cora Street, they found the 20-foot long motorhome in flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, and it did not spread to any nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported.

