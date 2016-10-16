Deputies arrest driver after he jumps out of moving car - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies arrest driver after he jumps out of moving car

Posted: Updated:
Deputies with the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office said a driver led them on a short chase after a routine traffic stop before diving out of his still-moving car as it was headed down a dead end street. (KPTV) Deputies with the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office said a driver led them on a short chase after a routine traffic stop before diving out of his still-moving car as it was headed down a dead end street. (KPTV)
Jonathan Ricciardi booking photo (Washington Co. Jail) Jonathan Ricciardi booking photo (Washington Co. Jail)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a driver after he led them on a short chase and then jumped from his moving car before it crashed into a dead end barricade.

Deputies said this all began at a traffic stop on West Union Road near Northwest 143rd Avenue,

Driver Jonathan Ricciardi took off from the traffic stop, eventually making heading north on Northwest 147th Place, which terminates in a dead end.

The deputies said Ricciardi jumped out of the driver’s side of the vehicle as it was still rolling before it crashed into the barricade. Deputies then pursued him on foot, taking him into custody a short time later.

“It didn’t look like anything violent but you never know when officers have their guns pulled out looking at a guy on the ground,” neighbor Claris Poppert said.

Deputies noted there was an existing warrant for Ricciardi’s arrest.

