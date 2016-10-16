Cleanup continues following Saturday's storm

The cleanup from the strong winds that swept up the Willamette Valley continued Sunday. Damage from the storm was not very widespread, but some reported downed trees and power outages.

At Southeast 20th Avenue and Madison Street in Portland, a large tree branch broke away from the trunk, blocking the sidewalk and hanging over 20th Avenue. The property owners were out Sunday cutting it up and removing the debris.

On the north end of Vancouver, the storm left Walt Gear with a mess in his kitchen. He said Saturday afternoon he heard the winds picking up, so he headed to the basement to watch TV. Moments later, he heard a loud crash.

"I ran up the stairs to see what had happened and to survey the damage and this is where it came through the roof and through the ceiling, and sure enough, I had a tree in my kitchen," Gear said.

He called his son, who came and cut the limb up and removed it from the roof. He then put a tarp over the hole to keep the rain from soaking their kitchen.

"It looks like it is all repairable and nobody got hurt so we're happy about that," Gear said.

The damage did come as a surprise to Gear, but it was nothing he hadn't been through before.

"I'm a survivor of the Columbus Day Storm of '62. I was a senior in high school. We had a couple of fir trees come down on our house," Gear said.

