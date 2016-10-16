Portland still alive for playoffs with 1-0 win over Rapids

Fanendo Adi scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute and the Portland Timbers continued to fight for a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

The defending MLS Cup champion Timbers won their fifth straight and home and pulled even in points with Sporting Kansas City for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Timbers were a point back of fifth-place Seattle.

Colorado (15-6-12) dropped to second in the conference standings behind Dallas while vying for the Supporters' Shield for the team with the best regular-season record.

Midfielder Jack Jewsbury, who announced his retirement in September, wore the captain’s armband in what may have been his last match in front of the Timbers Army.

Talking to the home crowd ahead of the match, Jewsbury thanked Portland fans for welcoming him and his family and for their loyal support.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From the first day I arrived in Portland, you guys have been amazing," he said.

.@JewsburyJ to crowd: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From the first day I arrived in Portland, you guys have been amazing." #RCTID pic.twitter.com/xRSfKw5MyL — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 16, 2016

The Timbers (12-13-8) have been winless on the road this season, which has hurt their playoff chances. But the result Sunday keeps them in the playoff race heading into the final game of the regular season next Sunday against the Whitecaps in Vancouver.

The Rapids wrap up the regular season at home next Sunday against the Houston Dynamo.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed