John Hendricks is an Emmy-nominated journalist and Oregon native who joined the FOX 12 team in July 2016.

John began his career in the fall of 2009 in Bend, Oregon, at KTVZ, where he worked as a morning producer before transitioning to nightside reporter. While in Bend he covered everything from nasty snow storms to summer wildfires.

In June 2014, John moved to Spokane, where he worked as a multi-media reporter for KXLY-TV. In his time there he covered the back-to-back summers of devastating wildfires in central Washington and a historic November windstorm that left thousands without power for days in eastern Washington.

John was honored for his work as a multi-media journalist in 2015 and 2016 by NATAS Northwest with two regional Emmy nominations as a video journalist.

In the Fall of 2013, John was selected by RTDNF to be a Fellow in the RIAS Berlin Kommission exchange program for American journalists. He traveled to Berlin, Eurfort, Frankfurt and Brussels to study journalism, politics and culture.

Prior to starting a career in TV news, John studied New Media Communications at Oregon State University, (Go BEAVS!) where he was honored two years in a row as a national finalist by College Broadcasters Inc., for reporting. He has also been honored for 'Best Photography' and 'Best Reporting' by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

John was born in Salem, Oregon and grew up in the small farming community of Sublimity. In his free time he enjoys a good craft beer, and exploring local hiking/skiing trails with his dog Rob.