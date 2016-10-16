Deputies: 13-year-old accidentally shot in Yacolt - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: 13-year-old accidentally shot in Yacolt

YACOLT, WA (KPTV) -

A 13-year-old was shot accidentally in Yacolt Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. 

Just before 1:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of an accidental shooting in Yacolt. The injured 13-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated, and the teen’s condition is unknown at this time. 

Clark County Major Crimes detectives are investigating the incident. 

