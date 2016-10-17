Runners turn out for 10th annual Girlfriends Run for a Cure

There were tents and plastic covering electronics, but runners at the 10th annual Girlfriends Run for a Cure in Vancouver were not discouraged by the gloomy weather.

There were pink wigs, pink tutus and pink everything. People could choose the quarter or half marathon to run or walk, and there were firemen waiting at the finish line for women who needed some extra motivation.

One woman Fox 12 spoke with said she was so happy to see all the community support.

"There really isn't anyone who isn't touched by breast cancer, friends, family … It’s not just the patient, it’s the family, the whole community," she said. "It’s awesome to see the community coming together. It's just amazing."

The event has raised more than $400,000 over the last nine years.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.