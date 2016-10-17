Man killed after car crashes into power pole in SE Portland

Police said one person is dead after a car crashed into a power pole in Southeast Portland early Monday morning.

The crash took place in the 11800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard around 12:35 a.m.

Police said a 2003 Saturn VUE had been traveling eastbound on Holgate when it struck a parked 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, causing the car to spin and wrap around a power pole.

Emergency crews said the driver, a 29-year-old man, was found dead inside the car when they arrived at the scene. They were forced to extricate him from the car.

Police are unsure what caused the crash but they believe speed was a factor.

Southeast Holegate Boulevard was closed between 112th and 118th Avenues for several hours but is now open.

The name of the driver has not been released

