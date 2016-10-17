Police: Man stabs himself inside Beaverton Walmart

A man confessed to stabbing himself inside a Beaverton Walmart early Monday morning after he originally told police he had been attacked.

Officers said the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. at a Walmart located at 9055 Southwest Murray Boulevard.

Police said they arrived to find a 22-year-old Gustavo Miranda Avalos with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim initially told officers he had been attacked by two men attempting to rob him. Later Avalos confessed to stabbing himself and fabricating the story of attempted robbery.

Avalos was taken to a nearby hospital, although police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He was arrested and charged with initiating a false report.

