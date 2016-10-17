Map shows extent of tornado damage in Manzanita

Manzanita residents are still working to clean up the debris left behind from Friday’s tornado and the city released a map showing the extent of the damage.

The map was posted on the city’s Facebook page Sunday.

According to the map, dozens of buildings and homes were affected by the tornado that touched down Friday morning.

City staff said they are in the process of cleaning up the town with the help of local contractors and businesses.

Crews are still using heavy equipment to clear the debris.

The city respectfully asks visitors to stay out of the area so residents can continue the clean-up process.

The National Weather Service reported two tornadoes touched down along the coast during Friday’s windstorm, one in Manzanita and another in Oceanside.

Weather experts said more rain is expected over the next few days, but wind speeds should remain low.

