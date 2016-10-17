Rains bring wild chinook salmon to southern Oregon backyards

Biologists say rains are encouraging spawning chinook salmon to spread across Oregon's Bear Creek Basin and even into backyard creeks.

The Mail Tribune reports that wild chinook have moved from the Rogue River into Bear Creek early and explored tributaries that haven't seen the fish in years.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist Pete Samarin says the storm front expected this week will likely bring the salmon into Medford's Lazy and Larson creeks. Peak spawning isn't until Halloween, so the city's residents could see the large fish spawning for several weeks if the water flow remains cooperative.

Samarin says he hopes people who see the big fish in expected streams call his office to report the findings. He also asks onlookers to leave the fish alone.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.