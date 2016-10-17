PDX sends off local WWII veterans for honorary trip to Washington D.C.

Dozens gathered at Portland International Airport Monday morning for the send-off of 12 local veterans as they begin their honorary trip to Washington D.C.

The trip is part of the annual Journey of Heroes event, organized by two nonprofit organizations, Vital Life Foundation and Wish of a Lifetime.

Both organizations said their missions are to help, honor and appreciate the lives of senior citizens.

The destination is Washington D.C., where the veterans will participate in various activities including a visit the WWII memorial, created in their honor.

Journey of Heroes for vets as they leave for Dc. #fox12 #veterans pic.twitter.com/o96SnJUaUE — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 17, 2016

Event organizers said the travelers include Guido Pinamonti, a B-17 copilot and POW who was rescued after his plane went down during a mission to bomb a town where Adolf Hitler was believed to be hiding.

The veterans are set to depart later Monday morning from PDX.

Follow their journey at the Journey of Heroes Facebook page.

