Bernie Sanders coming to Portland for December event at Powell's

Bernie Sanders appears at a rally in Portland in March. (File photo)

Bernie Sanders is coming back to Portland, this time for an event at Powell's City of Books.

The senator from Vermont and former Democratic rival to presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a new book coming out in November titled Our Revolution, which chronicles Sanders' campaign and details his ongoing political agenda.

Sanders will be at Powell's on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the book's release and take photos with fans.

Powell's said the event is a photo opportunity only, so he won't be giving autographs or taking questions.

Tickets are free but they do require the purchase of a book, which is an additional $27.

You can reserve a ticket starting Monday, Oct. 17 at eventbrite.com.

