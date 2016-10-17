Police: 19-year-old suspect arrested for September shooting of Portland teen

The Portland Police Bureau said they arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a Portland teen in September.

Police arrested Richard Jay Anderson III Friday and said he is charged with the murder 18-year-old Marquis Taylor, who was killed on Sept. 19.

In September, officers responded to reports of gunfire near North Willis Boulevard and Hereford Avenue around 8:27 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find Taylor dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives said their investigations lead to Anderson’s arrest.

North Portland community members mourned the loss of Taylor, calling him a “likable young man” who was a “very quiet and spirited person”

Anderson is set it appear in court Monday morning.

