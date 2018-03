Downtown Portland’s historic Heathman Hotel is entering a new phase with a dramatic revamp of its restaurant, now headed up by one of the city’s original celebrity chefs Vitaly Paley.

The “Iron Chef” star’s new restaurant at the Heathman is called Headwaters and it just opened for guests.

MORE took a trip downtown to the hot spot to check it out.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.