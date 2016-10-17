Portland celebrity makeup artist talks to MORE on entertainment experience

From working with actresses like Jenny McCarthy from MTV to local talent from “Portlandia” like Fred Armisen, M’chel Bauxal-Gleason has two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. But she says nothing compares to the day she was called to do hair and makeup for Michelle and Barack Obama.

“It was a crazy experience. I was surrounded my security and secret service was right outside of my door. I had to get them both done in 20 minutes. They were very easy going and humble – like normal people,” she said.

Bauxal-Gleason worked with the Obamas in 2012 for a national interview in Portland. She talks to MORE about her celebrity experience and her local nonprofit competition program Teen Idol.

To learn more about Teen Idol visit here: PortlandTeenIdol.com.

