Oregon voter registration deadline is this Tuesday - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon voter registration deadline is this Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

If you haven't registered to vote yet, you're almost out of time.

The deadline to register is this Tuesday, Oct. 18.

If you've been to a DMV recently, you might not need to register. The state said earlier this month that the new 'Motor Voter' program was on track to add more than 250,000 new voters in time for the November election.

To register or update your registration online, click here.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.