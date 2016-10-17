Oregon voter registration deadline is this Tuesday

If you haven't registered to vote yet, you're almost out of time.

The deadline to register is this Tuesday, Oct. 18.

If you've been to a DMV recently, you might not need to register. The state said earlier this month that the new 'Motor Voter' program was on track to add more than 250,000 new voters in time for the November election.

To register or update your registration online, click here.

