One person seriously injured in crash involving Vancouver fire engine, minivan

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a fire engine and a minivan Monday morning in Vancouver.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and 7th Street.

Firefighters said the Vancouver Fire Department crew was returning from an early morning commercial fire.

The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.

Nobody else was in the van and there were no reports of other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no other details were immediately released.

