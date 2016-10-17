Deputies: teen dies after accidental shooting in Yacolt

A 13-year-old who was shot Sunday in Yacolt has died, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call in the 32900 block of Northeast Thompson Road just before 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found that the boy had been shot with a hunting rifle. Deputies noted that the shooting appeared accidental.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The teen was a student at Amboy Middle School, and school officials said that a SMART team was called into the school to provide counseling for students.

Deputies are still actively investigating the case, and there have been no arrests made at this time.

