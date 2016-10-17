Woman used pepper spray on employee to rob Ross Dress for Less i - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman used pepper spray on employee to rob Ross Dress for Less in Corvallis

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image released by Corvallis Police Department of possible robbery suspects at Ross Dress for Less. Surveillance image released by Corvallis Police Department of possible robbery suspects at Ross Dress for Less.
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a woman who used pepper spray on an employee to rob the Ross Dress for Less in Corvallis.

Police responded to the store on the 2400 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard at 9:24 p.m. Saturday.

Officers learned a woman attempted to steal a bag full of merchandise from the store when she was confronted by an employee.

Police said the woman used pepper spray on the worker and then took off with the stolen items.

The suspect got into a car possibly driven by a male accomplice and they drove away from the scene.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the woman and man on Monday and asked for the public’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Officer Matt Seney at 541-699-6924.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.