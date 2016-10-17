Police: Liquor store robber shot himself during hostage situation in Albany

A man robbing an Albany liquor store and holding two people hostage shot himself after law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to police.

Police were called out to the liquor store on Pacific Boulevard at 11:25 a.m. Monday.

SWAT was activated to respond to the scene when it was learned the gunman had hostages inside the store.

Police evacuated several blocks around the liquor store.

As the situation was unfolding, police said two shots were heard several minutes apart from inside the store.

Two people then walked out of the store and told officers the robbery suspect was injured inside from shooting himself.

Officers went inside and discovered the suspect on the ground. It was determined he had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Gerald Armand Thompson of Eugene, was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

There were no other injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Dan Jones at 541-917-7686.

