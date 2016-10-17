Oregon pot taxes top $40 million so far in 2016

This chart shows how tax revenue from recreational marijuana is distributed (Source: KPTV)

The Oregon Department of Revenue said the latest figures show that the state has received more than $40.2 million so far in 2016 in tax revenues from marijuana sales.

Medical dispensaries began collecting a 25 percent tax on recreational sales since January, and the actual totals have far surpassed state estimates.

Starting this month, some Oregon Liquor Control Commission licensed retailers began selling recreational marijuana in some parts of Oregon with a lower tax rate of 17 percent.

Dispensaries will continue to sell recreational marijuana at the 25 percent tax rate until December 31, at which point they will once again only sell medical marijuana, which is not taxed.

Prior to recreational sales being taxed, the OLCC predicted the state would take in around $18.4 million in the first two years of taxes, a figure more than doubled in the first nine months of this ?year.

Oregon voters approved marijuana tax revenue distributions through Measure 91 in 2014.

The total revenue, after administrative expenses and OLCC's liquor fund loan are repaid, will go toward:

40 percent to the Common School Fund.

20 percent to mental health, alcoholism and drug services.

15 percent to the Oregon State Police.

10 percent to cities for local law enforcement.

10 percent to counties for local law enforcement.

5 percent to the Oregon Health Authority for alcohol and drug abuse prevention and early intervention and treatment services.

City and county disbursements will depend on the number of OLCC licenses issued to facilities in that area.

