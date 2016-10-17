Oak tree crashes onto Forest Grove home: 'It sounded like something blew up'

Some of the interior damage at the home. (KPTV)

Cleanup underway at the Clume home in Forest Grove Monday, after a large oak tree came crashing down. (KPTV)

A massive cleanup effort is underway in Forest Grove after a huge oak tree snapped in Saturday’s storm and fell onto the corner of a house.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday while Becky and Dan Crume were watching the Oregon State football game.

They heard a loud crack, but couldn’t figure out where it came from.

Then, about five minutes later: “All of a sudden there was this huge, loud boom and the whole house shook,” Becky Crume told FOX 12. “It was so loud I don’t even know what words to use. It was just loud. It sounded like something blew up right in our house.”

The huge oak tree on the corner of their lot near Cedar Street and 16th Avenue came crashing down. Branches came right through the roof of the kitchen – where Becky Crume had just been.

“Our breakfast nook is basically totaled, I mean the roof is down, the windows are popped out of the side of the house… the back door and the back porch were basically ripped off,” Dan Crume said.

Their truck parked outside was crushed, and their son’s Bronco sitting next to it was damaged, too. Then, in the rain that followed the storm, they also dealt with water flooding into their basement.

But through it all, they’re still living at the house while repairs and insurance claims are sorted out.

“So we got a couple weeks of kind of in and out, but it’s not bad. I mean, it’s bad, but you know what I mean,” Dan Crume added, laughing. “God was with us and nobody was hurt.”

Becky Crume said she’s actually happy the tree fell where it did. It only damaged the “new” part of the house that was added on 41 years ago.

The original structure, which she grew up in, was built in 1900 and none of it was touched.

Amazingly, they’re both keeping a positive attitude about the whole thing. They’re even joking about the new skylight, pond and waterfall they never expected to have.

The worst part?

“It happened during half time of the Beaver game” Becky said, laughing. “I’m serious!”

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.