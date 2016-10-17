Thief steals cancer survivor's "healing" bike

Security guards told her that a man used a power saw to cut through the U-lock and steal the bike. (KPTV)

Ginger Hanson uses a bike as her family's primary mode of transportation. Her bike was stolen from Kaiser Permanente in north Portland. (KPTV)

Someone stole a Portland woman’s bicycle, which was not only her family's primary mode of transportation, but the very thing that helped her recover from breast cancer.

A couple years ago, Ginger Hanson and her family decided to give up their car and just travel by bike.

She bought a black cargo bike that she customized with a long plank seat where her kids sit and a foot bar around the rear wheel. On Friday, Hanson locked it up at the Kaiser Permanente campus on North Interstate Avenue with a U-Lock like she always does.

Security guards told her that a man used a power saw to cut through it and he stole the $3,500 bike.

Hanson is a breast cancer survivor and during treatment, she rode her bike every day to stay positive and strong. She says the thief took more than just a bike.



“It’s just a really devastating loss,” said Hanson. “I know people would feel this way any time a family vehicle was stolen and that’s what this is to us is our family vehicle. It’s kind of like a member of the family and you just wonder, who would do something like this?”



Anyone with information about the stolen bike is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

