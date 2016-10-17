Manzanita open for business after tornado: 'Come and support us'

Three days have passed since a tornado tore through Manzanita, damaging more than 100 buildings.

People who live in Manzanita say they've been overwhelmed by offers to help from across the state, and have an important message for anyone looking to lend a hand.

"Please come and support us because losing just one weekend income off season can hit us hard," said Aina Tongas.

While some businesses remain closed indefinitely, most are open and are hoping to avoid a repeat of last weekend.

Tongas owns the T-Spot, known for its unique assortment of women and children's fashion.

"We just want people to know that it's not a disaster zone anymore. You know, if you had plans to come to Manzanita, don't cancel them, and if you've never been to Manzanita, come and see how great we are," said Tongas.

Tongas realizes she's one of the lucky ones. Her shop did not suffer any damage.

And if you ask the people who love the town, the spirit of Manzanita is undamaged, as well.

"I just took a walk on the beach and it's still gorgeous. Despite the destruction, it's still the most beautiful place in Oregon, in my opinion," said Manzanita resident Kelley Roy.

City Officials say the most important thing Oregonians can do to help the people of Manzanita is to pay them a visit. They say simply shopping and eating at local restaurants will make a big difference getting the town back on its feet.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.