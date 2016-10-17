Police: Man tried to trade pound of pot for trooper's snowmobile - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man tried to trade pound of pot for trooper's snowmobile on Craigslist

BROOKS, OR (KPTV) -

A man attempting to trade a pound of pot for a snowmobile on Craigslist didn't realize the snowmobile seller was actually an Oregon State Police trooper, according to investigators.

Police said Jason Owen, 29, of Sandy, made the trade proposal online last week.

The seller, an Oregon State Police trooper working in Salem, notified his supervisor, who suggested a consultation with the agency's drug enforcement section.

On Saturday, the trooper agreed to meet Owen to discuss the marijuana-for-snowmobile swap at a gas station in Brooks, according to police.

An unmarked police vehicle observed Owen driving around the parking lot. Several marked patrol cars then initiated a traffic stop.

The trooper identified himself and notified Owen that he was committing a crime.  

Police said Owen had 1 ½ pounds of marijuana in his car.

His vehicle was impounded due to Owen having a suspended license. Owen was cited on charges of possession and delivery of marijuana, as well as driving while suspended. He was not booked into jail.

A woman in his car was not charged in connection with this case.

"In Oregon, it's legal for adults 21 and older to possess and use recreational marijuana but there are limits. All sales and purchases must be made through an OLCC retailer or an Oregon Health Authority registered medical marijuana dispensary," according to an Oregon State Police statement.

