Battle Ground police arrest one car prowler, searching for second suspect

One man was arrested and another is on the loose after Battle Ground police responded to a report of a car prowl Monday morning.

Battle Ground police responded to the 1300 block of Northwest 15th Court at 2:30 a.m. after someone reported a car prowl in progress.

Officers arrived to the area and the 911 caller pointed out two suspects who were getting into a vehicle a couple of blocks down the street.

When officers approached the vehicle, the two men exited the vehicle and ran. Officers began a foot pursuit and were able to catch one of the suspects identified as Greg Bambrook, 35, of Vancouver.

Bambrook was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail.

The Battle Ground Police Department Canine Unit was deployed to find the second suspect but was not successful.

During the investigation, officers found several items of stolen property, including bank cars, ID's, purses, wallets, and tablets, from the suspect's vehicle.

Officers also found the vehicle itself had been reported stolen from the Vancouver area.

Battle Ground PD believes Jeremy Robert Moulton, 27, of Vancouver, is the second suspect. Moulton is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Moulton is described as having a large bandage on his face to cover an abscess.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Moulton, please contact Detective Sgt. Aaron Kanooth at (360) 342-5254, email at aaron.kanooth@cityofbg.org or leave an anonymous tip at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

