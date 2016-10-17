Police serve sex trafficking related search warrant at Salem strip club

A search warrant related to a sex trafficking investigation was served at a Salem strip club, according to Beaverton Police Department.

Beaverton PD, with the help from Salem Police Department and Salem FBI, served the search warrant at Cheetah's strip club on Friday.

Police said the warrant was related to a sex trafficking investigation involving a minor female that had been contacted by Beaverton police detectives during an undercover prostitution "date" in July 2016.

During the investigation, detectives determined the minor had been dancing nude at Cheetah's.

Police said no arrests were made on Friday and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about minors dancing at Cheetah's, or any other strip club in the Portland Metro area, please contact Detective Chad Opitz at (503) 526-2674 or your local police department.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.