Oregonians take advantage of new snow on Mount Hood

Several Oregonians took a break from the rain and went up to Timberline Lodge to have a snow day after several inches of snow fell onto Mount Hood.

“We decided to have an adventure today,” Katrina Fisher from Oregon City said.

Fisher said there wasn’t much of a winter last year, so she was surprised to see the amount of snow fall on Mount Hood Monday.

Snow has come down at Timberline Lodge sporadically within the past several days. Records show about two to three inches fell Monday morning, but became a mix of rain and snow toward the afternoon.

Another two to four inches are expected Tuesday afternoon, and though snow levels remain high, fresh snow at Timberline Lodge won’t be expected for a while.

Johanna Metzger who is visiting from Germany said she didn’t expect to see the amount of snow she did and was worried about driving down the mountain.

ODOT just called and said they'll be sending a plow for the lodge's parking lot. Slushy- some cars struggling pic.twitter.com/a98eqTQFDG — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) October 18, 2016



There was a lot of slush and snow in the parking lot of Timberline Lodge, and the Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to go slow when driving in winter-like conditions on Mount Hood.

