Lightning strikes trees, fence in Lake Oswego

Justin Ormiston showing the damage caused by parts of the tree falling onto his house (KPTV)

Lightning hit two Lake Oswego backyards Monday afternoon, causing a lot of damage.

The area, that got over an inch of rain, suffered flooding and power outages, but no one expected lightning to strike so close to their homes.

“It sounded like someone had dropped a piano in my bedroom," Justin Ormiston said.

Ormiston told FOX 12 he was inside his home when he heard a loud bang.

“The lightning sounded like a canyon," Ormiston said.

Less than a mile away, lightning struck a tree in Steve Aldrich's backyard.

“All of a sudden I heard this boom," said Aldrich.

Aldrich said he looked out his window and saw shards of wood flying at the house. He said the bolt was so strong, it knocked out a few panels on his fence.

“It split the fence and you can see the damage there, and it did it on both sides," Aldrich said.

Aldrich said the fire department came out and surveyed the damage. He is now working on cleaning up the mess in his backyard.

“They inspected the tree, they inspected the area and everything looked okay.”

Ormiston, however, experienced things far worse.

The bolt of lightning had struck the tree, split it in half, and damaged parts of his neighbors home.

“Immediately what I did was grab towels, buckets, anything I could get to start catching the water from coming through," said Ormiston.

Ormiston said a branch had caved into his bedroom ceiling and water began gushing into his home. He also called the fire department who came out to see the damage.

Ormiston said the cleanup may take weeks, but he is glad everyone was okay.

"I'm happy my daughter wasn't home, she would've been really scared. But we're all okay, so it's all good."

