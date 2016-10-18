One man injured in Oregon City apartment fire

Clackamas firefighters said one person was injured in an apartment fire in Oregon City early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they received a report of smoke coming from the Clipper Ridge Apartments at 595 May Street just before 4:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the fire coming from a second story bedroom window.

Clackamas Fire District officials said crews were able to get in and extinguish the fire quickly but one victim was found inside the apartment.

Firefighters perform CPR on fire victim that is pulled from apartment fire in Oregon City. Pt was transported pic.twitter.com/7rehyW7M5q — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) October 18, 2016

Firefighters found the man in another bedroom, unconscious from apparent smoke inhalation. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Crews added that all doors in the apartment were left open which caused the smoke to spread easily.

Firefighters said there were no other occupants inside the apartment at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.