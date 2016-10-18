Nike co-founder Phil Knight gives $500M donation to University of Oregon

The University of Oregon announced that it has received a $500 million donation from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny Knight.

The university made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday.

With the gift comes the announcement of the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, a new scientific campus designed to “fast-track scientific discoveries.”

According to the University of Oregon website, the Knight Campus “will reshape the higher education landscape in Oregon by training the next generations of scientists, forging tighter ties with industry and entrepreneurs and creating new educational opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students.”

The school said this is the largest donation ever received by the institution.

Phil Knight earned a business degree at University of Oregon in 1959 before continuing on to found Nike with legendary track coach Bill Bowerman.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.