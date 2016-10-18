Small earthquake recorded near Springfield; no damage reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Small earthquake recorded near Springfield; no damage reported

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) -

A shallow earthquake hit near Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 and was centered about 10 miles east-northeast of Springfield. The USGS later downgraded the magnitude to 2.2.

The quake occurred at about 5:35 a.m. Pacific Time at a depth of 5.4 kilometers (about 3.35 miles).

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

