Man shoots himself during Albany liquor store robbery, dies from injuries

The man who shot himself during an Albany liquor store robbery and hostage situation Monday morning as died from his injuries, according to police.

The Albany Police Department said 62-year-old Gerald Armand Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to a liquor store on Pacific Boulevard around 11:25 a.m. A SWAT team also responded to the scene when it was learned that a gunman, allegedly Thompson, was holding hostages inside the store.

Police later heard two shots from inside the store. Two people then walked out of the store and told police that Thompson had shot himself inside.

Police were able to take Thompson to the hospital, where he later died.

Albany police are still investigating the situation. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dan Jones at 541-917-7686.

