Man shoots himself during Albany liquor store robbery, dies from - KPTV - FOX 12

Man shoots himself during Albany liquor store robbery, dies from injuries

Posted: Updated:
KPTV viewer photo. KPTV viewer photo.
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

The man who shot himself during an Albany liquor store robbery and hostage situation Monday morning as died from his injuries, according to police.

The Albany Police Department said 62-year-old Gerald Armand Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to a liquor store on Pacific Boulevard around 11:25 a.m. A SWAT team also responded to the scene when it was learned that a gunman, allegedly Thompson, was holding hostages inside the store.

Police later heard two shots from inside the store. Two people then walked out of the store and told police that Thompson had shot himself inside.

Police were able to take Thompson to the hospital, where he later died.

Albany police are still investigating the situation. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dan Jones at 541-917-7686.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.