Portland artist Nate Botsford scores big in world of music

Portland singer and songwriter Nate Botsford has just hit it big time in music industry.

He recently won a national music competition with his bluegrass/country rock style songs and now is getting help from famous music producer Billy Mann.

Mann has worked with many well-known artists including Pink, John Legend, Cher, Celine Dion and more.

Botsford will be performing Tuesday night at Stanford's Restaurant and Bar in Clackamas and Wednesday night at Hayden’s Lakefront Grill in Tualatin.

