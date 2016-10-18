Hunter found, 1 still lost in southwest Oregon

Authorities say one of two hunters reported missing in the southwest Oregon wilderness has been found.

Curry County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Morse told The Associated Press that 21-year-old Trevor Higgins was located by search crews Tuesday afternoon.

She said she didn't know exactly where Higgins had been found but that searchers had been looking for the hunters in mountains between Grants Pass and Gold Beach.

Morse says Higgins was severely hypothermic and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Coos Bay.

She says the search continues for his father, 41-year-old Shawn Higgins.

The two were reported missing to the Curry County Sheriff's Office Friday night after they failed to meet up with a relative while hunting.

